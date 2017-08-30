Indiana State Police trooper badly hurt when hit during traffic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana State Police trooper badly hurt when hit during traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
Trooper Ronneal Williams Trooper Ronneal Williams

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana state trooper was badly injured when a car hit him along Interstate 865 in suburban Indianapolis.

State police Sgt. John Perrine says Trooper Ronneal Williams was outside his patrol car during a traffic stop on the highway's shoulder about 9 a.m. Wednesday. That's when a Ford Fusion driven by 19-year-old Ramon Michel of Indianapolis struck the rear of Williams' patrol car. 

The force of the impact pushed the police cruiser into the rear of a van. The van then struck Williams and sent him airborne over a guardrail. 

He says Williams was able to make a radio call for help and was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The other two drivers were taken to the hospital with less serious injuries. Trooper Williams is expected to be okay. 

A preliminary investigation by the ISP accident reconstruction team indicates the Ford Fusion veered onto the shoulder before striking Williams' police car.  Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to the crash are asked to call Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

Perrine says the patrol car's emergency lights were on when the crash happened. But Perrine posted a video on his Twitter page reminding drivers to slow down and move over, when approaching emergency vehicles.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

