BOZICH | PRP gains in WDRB Sports High School Football Top 10

Trinity has been the unanimous pick as the top team in the WDRB High School Football Top 10 all season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keep checking the schedule for this weekend's high school football games.

With heavy rain expected in the area Friday from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, only one team in the WDRB Sports Top 10 is scheduled to play Friday night -- fifth-ranked Christian Academy. The Centurions will visit Central Hardin at 7:30.

After surviving a trip to Indianapolis last week, Trinity remains the unanimous Number One pick. With two wins over Indiana teams, the Shamrocks host powerful Cincinnati Moeller Saturday.

Pleasure Ridge Park moved from fifth to fourth and almost overtook Male for the third spot in the WDRB poll after the Panthers' impressive victory over Bowling Green last weekend. PRP will try to improve to 3-0 Thursday at Eastern.

Here is this week's Top 10:

1. Trinity (2-0, seven first-place votes, 70 points)

Schedule: Beat Warren Central (Ind.) 42-41; host Cincinnati Moeller Saturday.

2. St. Xavier (1-0, 63 points)

Schedule: Off, visit Bowling Green Saturday.

3. Male (2-0, 52 points)

Schedule: Beat Ballard 35-14; host Doss Friday.

4. Pleasure Ridge Park (2-0, 51 points)

Schedule: Beat Bowling Green 35-21; visit Eastern Friday.

5. Christian Academy (2-0, 44 points)

Schedule: Beat Eastern 33-9; visit Central Hardin Friday.

6. DeSales (2-0, 29 points)

Schedule: Beat Butler 28-27; host Holy Cross Thursday.

7. Fern Creek (2-0, 28 points)

Schedule: Beat Manual 14-10; visit Central Thursday.

8. Central (2-0, 23 points)

Schedule: Beat Western 13-12; host Fern Creek Thursday.

9. Elizabethtown (1-0, 15 points)

Schedule: Off, host North Hardin Friday.

10. South Oldham (4 points)

Schedule: Beat Doss 33-14, off.

Also receiving votes: Shelby County3; Central Hardin; Kentucky Country Day, New Albany 1.

Individual ballots

Eric Crawford — 1. Trinity; 2. St. Xavier; 3. Pleasure Ridge Park; 4. Male; 5. Christian Academy; 6. Fern Creek; 7. DeSales; 8. Elizabethtown; 9. South Oldham. 10. Central.

Tom Lane — 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. Male; 4. CAL; 5. PRP; 6. DeSales; 7. Central; 8. Fern Creek; 9. Elizabethtown; 10. Shelby County

Mike Lacett — 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. Male; 5. CAL; 6. Central; 7. DeSales; 8. Fern Creek; 9. Shelby County; 10. Central Hardin.

John Lewis — 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. Male; 4. PRP; 5. CAL; 6. DeSales; 7. Fern Creek; 8. Elizabethtown; 9. Central; 10. KCD.

Katie George — 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. Male; 4. CAL; 5. PRP; 6. DeSales; 7. Fern Creek; 8. Central; 9. Elizabethtown; 10. South Oldham.

Rick Bozich — 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. Male; 5. CAL; 6. Central; 7. Fern Creek; 8. Elizabethtown; 9. DeSales; 10. New Albany.

MaxPreps — 1. Trinity; 2. St. X; 3. PRP; 4. Male; 5. CAL; 6. Fern Creek; 7. DeSales; 8. Central; 9. Elizabethtown; 10. South Oldham.

