MSD crews prepare for potential flooding from Harvey's heavy rain

MSD crews prepare for potential flooding from Harvey's heavy rai - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Posted: Updated:
Floodwaters have buried much of south Texas in several feet of water. Floodwaters have buried much of south Texas in several feet of water.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harvey is headed our way, and the storm system will bring gusty winds and heavy rain. 

We could see several inches of rain in our area, and some may even get more than three inches of rainfall. 

"That will potentially cause some standing water and flooding issues throughout the metro," said Tony Marconi, Flood Protection Director for the Metropolitan Sewer District.

MSD is taking proactive steps to help prevent flooding across the area. 

"Any time that we see more than two inches of rainfall in a period of 24 hours, it starts to tax the system," Marconi said. "Crews will be working almost around the clock to make sure everything is in order to prepare for that rainfall."

MSD crews are targeting more than 150 flood "hot spots" around the city.

"We'll clear basins, we'll make sure the inlets are ready, we'll check pump stations," Marconi said. "We want the system to be able to take as much rainfall as it can."

If you see any problem areas or clogged storm drains in your neighborhood, you're urged to report it as soon as possible so crews can come remedy the situation. 

This weekend is full of events across the region. Some have already canceled because of the expected weather, including Jeffersonville's Steamboat Nights. Several area high school football games have also been moved up to Thursday or back to Saturday.

Louisville's WorldFest kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, when the rain is expected to be heavy. Event organizers expect over 100,000 people to visit the event through the weekend. 

"We will go on with rain. We will have everything going," WorldFest Event Coordinator Kara Mackey said. "Flood ... now that's a different situation, but we will have the emergency plan in check." 

