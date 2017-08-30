Southern Indiana police officers honored for saving little boy f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana police officers honored for saving little boy from drowning

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana police officers are being honored for helping to save a little boy from drowning in a pool. 

U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth presented Seymour Sergeant Brandon White and Officer Seth Sage with a letter of commendation.

Earlier this month, 22-month-old Maddie nearly drowned after getting into the family's pool after another child accidentally left the back door open. The two officers were in the area and rushed him to the hospital while performing CPR.

Maddie is physically stable but suffered severe brain damage. 

