Louisville man accused of exposing himself to random woman at gas station

Louisville man accused of exposing himself to random woman at gas station

Posted: Updated:
Bobby Vertrees (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Bobby Vertrees (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man months after he exposed himself to a random woman at a gas station.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened at a gas station in Jefferson County on Jan. 17. The specific gas station is not identified in the warrant.

Police say 51-year-old Bobby Vertrees was parked in front of the woman, one spot over. He allegedly walked to the side of his vehicle and exposed himself to the woman. According to the warrant, he "turned his body" toward the woman, and, "was in complete view of the public," where he could have exposed himself to children and other adults as well.

Police say the woman was able to take a picture of Vertrees and later called police to file a report.

A warrant was issued for Vertrees' arrest on Tuesday, Feb. 7. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning at his Louisville home.

Vertrees is charged with first-degree indecent exposure. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

