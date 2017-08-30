Google Fiber moves into Highlands area of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.

Crews with contractor Hutchins Telecom dug a small “micro-trench” about 2 inches deep and half an inch wide, according to a Louisville Metro Public Works permit, around Tyler Lane and Whiteway Avenue in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood on Wednesday.

Google Fiber, a unit of Silicon Valley giant Alphabet, dug similar trenches in an area of the Portland neighborhood and in a small slice of the Newburg area in June and July, according to right-of-way permits obtained under the Kentucky Open Records Act:

The permits show Google Fiber divides the work up by U.S. Census block groups, which are neighborhood-level clusters containing about 600 to 3,000 people.

Google Fiber declined to comment on its construction progress, which areas of the city are next and when its service will be available.

However, an official on the construction job showed WDRB a map indicating Wednesday’s work was the beginning of plans to wire the general area bounded by Eastern Parkway, Newburg Road, Bardstown Road and Watterson Expressway.

“We began construction on our network in Louisville earlier this summer, and it’s exciting to see the support from residents and city leaders for Google Fiber!,” the company said in a statement submitted through a Nashville public relations contractor. “Construction will continue to take place in phases, which allows us to be more efficient in our build and reduces disruption across the city.”

The continued construction of the network comes two weeks after a federal judge gave Google Fiber a major boost by dismissing a lawsuit AT&T had filed against Louisville Metro government over a utility pole ordinance meant to streamline Google Fiber’s entrance to Louisville.

AT&T remains far ahead of Google Fiber in providing so-called “fiber to the home” connections to the Louisville area.

AT&T said in a news release earlier this month that its AT&T Fiber product is available at more than 80,000 houses, apartments and small businesses in the Louisville-Southern Indiana metro area.

Reach reporter Chris Otts at 502-585-0822, cotts@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.