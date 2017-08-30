Sewer collapse downtown forces emergency road closures - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sewer collapse downtown forces emergency road closures

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sewer collapse downtown is forcing several emergency road closures. 

Metropolitan Sewer District discovered a cave-in of the roadway near East Main and South Hancock Streets. The collapse is due to a failure in a 102-inch concrete sewer pipe that was installed in 1948. 

East Main Street will be closed indefinitely between South Clay Street and South Jackson Street. South Hancock Street will be closed from East Washington Street to Billy Goat Strut Alley. 

MSD said repairs could take weeks. Crews will have to wait until after this weekend's expected heavy rains before they can begin repair work. 

"Getting more rain or more water into that cavern, into that sewer, could exacerbate the sewer even further, but we are getting prepared," said Tony Parrott, Executive Director for MSD. "But in the meanwhile, we have to barricade the street off as a way to make that repair." 

MetroSafe said barricades are in place, but advised people to expect detours delays near Louisville Slugger Field and in the NuLu neighborhood until repairs are made. The entrance to Louisville Slugger Field parking at Main and South Jackson streets remains open.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.