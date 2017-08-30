Local fire and rescue crews preparing to be deployed to Houston

It happened back in January -- but authorities came knocking on his door today...

Louisville man accused of exposing himself to random woman at gas station

A retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General from Louisville says there would be thousands of casualties in the first few minutes of the war...

ROB GIVENS: War with North Korea increasingly likely; would be unlike anything since World War II

He says he knows the reason why he was demoted.

Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.

The Metropolitan Sewer District found a hole near East Main and South Hancock Streets that is part of a larger problem.

One person was shot Wednesday night at an off-campus apartment near the University of Louisville.

Police say he gave a reason for why he did it...

Witnesses told police they saw someone drive a car into the water.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Houston firefighters need help, and local fire and rescue crews are prepared to respond to the call.

Twenty-eight firefighters from Louisville and Harrods Creek are waiting to be deployed. When that happens, they'll head to Houston to join the search and rescue mission.

"I am expecting pretty much the worst-case scenario," said Capt. Tony Downes with Louisville Fire & Rescue.

Downes is prepared for the potentially lifesaving mission.

"Once we got the phone call, we started," he said. "I went home, grabbed some items, picked my kids up, told them bye, my wife bye."

This week, Louisville was called on to help with hurricane relief in Houston. Two teams are expected to be deployed.

"That is a conjunction of Harrods Creek Fire Department and members from the Louisville Division of Fire," said Capt. Salvador Melendez, Public Information Officer with Louisville Fire & Rescue. "Each of us is sending up 14 members."

Melendez said crews are not traveling empty handed.

"We are taking all of our equipment that would allow our members to do their job ... if we had a local emergency here," he said.

In Houston, Tropical Storm Harvey has destroyed thousands of homes, and people are being evacuated and rescued by boats. That's what Louisville crews are prepared to do when they are officially deployed.

"What is required of us at this time is to assist with the rescue efforts in Houston, and what is required now is swift water specialists," Melendez said.

Their bags are packed, the vehicles are loaded and the rescue boat has been inspected.

Downes and fellow firefighters are ready for the mission, no matter how long it takes.

"Feels good to go and help out," he said. "I'll be prepared to stay until they send us home."

Local fire and rescue crews are still waiting for approval to be deployed. Once that happens, they're expected to be in Houston for at least one week.

