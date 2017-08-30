U of L sends boxes of athletic gear to those recovering from Harvey in south Texas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has joined with several major schools across the country in sending supplies to those in south Texas recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Men's basketball Sports Information Director Kenny Klein tweeted Wednesday pictures of shoes and shirts boxed up to send to Houston from the U of L athletic department:

Cardinal basketball gear heading to the Houston area for #HarveyRelief efforts. Thoughts & prayers to all affected #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/bW7QUBZo62 — Kenny Klein (@KKcards) August 30, 2017

The University of Kentucky, Western Kentucky University and Northern Kentucky University have also sent boxes of gear to Texas. UK head basketball coach John Calipari said he plans to host a telethon for victims Sunday.

