U of L sends boxes of athletic gear to those recovering from Har - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L sends boxes of athletic gear to those recovering from Harvey in south Texas

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy @KKcards Photo courtesy @KKcards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has joined with several major schools across the country in sending supplies to those in south Texas recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Men's basketball Sports Information Director Kenny Klein tweeted Wednesday pictures of shoes and shirts boxed up to send to Houston from the U of L athletic department:

The University of Kentucky, Western Kentucky University and Northern Kentucky University have also sent boxes of gear to Texas. UK head basketball coach John Calipari said he plans to host a telethon for victims Sunday.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.