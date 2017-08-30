GOTW | Fern Creek and Central in a WDRB Top Ten showdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Fern Creek and Central moved up their game scheduled for Friday night in hopes of avoiding torrential rains. Both teams are also trying to avoid their first loss of the season when they meet Thursday night at Central Stadium.

Fern Creek, ranked 7th in this week’s WDRB Top Ten, blew out Seneca to open the season and edged Manual 14-10 in week two. Both of those games were at home.

Central, 8th this week in the WDRB Top Ten, had to grind out a 7-0 win Manual to open the season and followed that with a 13-12 victory over Western. Both of those games were on the road.

“We changed the offense in August,” said Central’s first year head coach Marvin Dantzler. “It’s still early. They’ve only been running the offense for about two or three weeks. A lot of its just execution, too. But fortunately we’ve been able to play good defense.”

It could be a battle of wills Thursday night. Fern Creek has rushed for seven touchdowns over the first two games. Central has held its opponents to only 61 total rushing yards over two games.

“We have got to play well up front on both sides of the ball. We can’t make some of the mental errors we made this past Friday,” Fern Creek head coach Joshua Abell said.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm at Central Stadium.

