1 person shot near off-campus apartment complex for U of L stude - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person shot near off-campus apartment complex for U of L students

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot Wednesday night at an off-campus apartment near the University of Louisville.

LMPD said it happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Fourth Street near Montana Avenue at The Arch Apartments. Officers said the victim was found inside the apartment building with gunshot wounds to the stomach. He or she was transported to University Hospital in serious condition.

LMPD has two suspects in custody, though it's unclear where the shooting occurred.

Neither the suspects nor the victim are U of L students, but university police did sent out a campus-wide alert around 7:45 p.m.

