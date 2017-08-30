Hardin County couple in Houston for cancer treatments stuck in hotel amid record flooding

It happened back in January -- but authorities came knocking on his door today...

Louisville man accused of exposing himself to random woman at gas station

A retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General from Louisville says there would be thousands of casualties in the first few minutes of the war...

ROB GIVENS: War with North Korea increasingly likely; would be unlike anything since World War II

He says he knows the reason why he was demoted.

Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.

The Metropolitan Sewer District found a hole near East Main and South Hancock Streets that is part of a larger problem.

One person was shot Wednesday night at an off-campus apartment near the University of Louisville.

Police say he gave a reason for why he did it...

Witnesses told police they saw someone drive a car into the water.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ron and Kay Lewis are in Houston not out of want, but out of need.

Kay is undergoing radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. But the hospital, like much of the city, is now under water.

"Everything has been shut down over there, and I know it won't be open until next week," Ron Lewis said.

The Hardin County couple has been in Houston for three weeks already. They're currently stuck in their Wyndom Hotel, but luckily, they're on the tenth floor.

"We were basically like a little island within a two-block radius of this hotel,," Ron Lewis said. "There was major flooding."

While they're not dealing with flooding directly, the world around them is.

"It's just tragic and sad, and of course we have our prayers going up for all the people around here," Ron Lewis said.

Ron Lewis is a former U.S. Congressman. He represented the people of Kentucky from 1994 to 2009. And while he and his wife would like to get back to the Bluegrass state as soon as possible, the timing is out of their hands.

"Since Kay's treatment has been postponed, now I imagine it will be another month before we can get back," he said.

Kay Lewis has 14 more radiation treatments to undergo.

"That worries us too," Ron Lewis said. "This is something we don't want to postpone any longer than we have to get her treatment."

The cancer hospital will remain closed until at least Tuesday.

