Hardin County couple in Houston for cancer treatments stuck in h - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County couple in Houston for cancer treatments stuck in hotel amid record flooding

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ron and Kay Lewis are in Houston not out of want, but out of need. 

Kay is undergoing radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. But the hospital, like much of the city, is now under water. 

"Everything has been shut down over there, and I know it won't be open until next week," Ron Lewis said.

The Hardin County couple has been in Houston for three weeks already. They're currently stuck in their Wyndom Hotel, but luckily, they're on the tenth floor.

"We were basically like a little island within a two-block radius of this hotel,," Ron Lewis said. "There was major flooding."

While they're not dealing with flooding directly, the world around them is. 

"It's just tragic and sad, and of course we have our prayers going up for all the people around here," Ron Lewis said.

Ron Lewis is a former U.S. Congressman. He represented the people of Kentucky from 1994 to 2009. And while he and his wife would like to get back to the Bluegrass state as soon as possible, the timing  is out of their hands. 

"Since Kay's treatment has been postponed, now I imagine it will be another month before we can get back," he said.

Kay Lewis has 14 more radiation treatments to undergo. 

"That worries us too," Ron Lewis said. "This is something we don't want to postpone any longer than we have to get her treatment."

The cancer hospital will remain closed until at least Tuesday. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.