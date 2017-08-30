Louisville area preparing to travel to Texas to help victims of Harvey

It happened back in January -- but authorities came knocking on his door today...

It happened back in January -- but authorities came knocking on his door today...

A retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General from Louisville says there would be thousands of casualties in the first few minutes of the war...

ROB GIVENS: War with North Korea increasingly likely; would be unlike anything since World War II

He says he knows the reason why he was demoted.

Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.

The Metropolitan Sewer District found a hole near East Main and South Hancock Streets that is part of a larger problem.

One person was shot Wednesday night at an off-campus apartment near the University of Louisville.

Police say he gave a reason for why he did it...

Witnesses told police they saw someone drive a car into the water.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The devastation from Hurricane Harvey has Louisville residents heading to Texas.

The Salvation Army is sending a team from Louisville to Texas on Thursday, and several fire departments are waiting to see if they'll be needed to help rescue people from the flood.

Jason Tobbe with the Okolona Fire Department is one of 14 suburban Louisville firefighters trained in water rescues on standby. He is trained in water rescue and ready to go to Texas if he is needed. Tobbe was part of a team that rescued hundreds of people after Hurricane Katrina.

"It's rewarding to do, but it's also kind of nerve-racking to do too because there's a lot of stuff that you don't know," Tobbe said.

Nicole Kraemer, a nurse with Norton Healthcare, wants to respond to a natural disaster for the very first and is applying for relief programs in Texas.

“Basically, anywhere that needs me down there," Kraemer said. "I feel since I’m a nurse, I have the skills. I just feel like a calling to go down there."

The group from the Salvation Army in Louisville is preparing to feed and provide relief to thousands in the area. Some teams from Louisville are already on the ground serving meals.

Maj. Amy Edmonds grew up in the area and will be returning to help people in need providing emotional support.

“It’s just devastating," Edmonds said. "I have family in that area, and I’ve checked on them ... so just to see it, it’s just devastating."

If you want help the recovery, the best way is to donate to groups like the Salvation Army or the American Red Cross.

