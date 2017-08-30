Louisville area preparing to travel to Texas to help victims of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville area preparing to travel to Texas to help victims of Harvey

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The devastation from Hurricane Harvey has Louisville residents heading to Texas.

The Salvation Army is sending a team from Louisville to Texas on Thursday, and several fire departments are waiting to see if they'll be needed to help rescue people from the flood.

Jason Tobbe with the Okolona Fire Department is one of 14 suburban Louisville firefighters trained in water rescues on standby. He is trained in water rescue and ready to go to Texas if he is needed. Tobbe was part of a team that rescued hundreds of people after Hurricane Katrina.

"It's rewarding to do, but it's also kind of nerve-racking to do too because there's a lot of stuff that you don't know," Tobbe said.

Nicole Kraemer, a nurse with Norton Healthcare, wants to respond to a natural disaster for the very first and is applying for relief programs in Texas.

“Basically, anywhere that needs me down there," Kraemer said. "I feel since I’m a nurse, I have the skills. I just feel like a calling to go down there."

The group from the Salvation Army in Louisville is preparing to feed and provide relief to thousands in the area. Some teams from Louisville are already on the ground serving meals.

Maj. Amy Edmonds grew up in the area and will be returning to help people in need providing emotional support.

“It’s just devastating," Edmonds said. "I have family in that area, and I’ve checked on them ... so just to see it, it’s just devastating."

If you want help the recovery, the best way is to donate to groups like the Salvation Army or the American Red Cross.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.