Police say wrong way driver on I-64 to blame for early morning crash with semi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Police say a crash that closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 for several hours early Thursday was caused by someone driving the wrong way. 

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the driver of a Volkswagen apparently got on to I-64 the wrong way around 3 a.m. and was driving east in the westbound lanes before colliding with the tractor-trailer near the 3rd Street exit. 

Mitchell says the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. 

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-64 for most of the morning commute. Traffic was being diverted off I-64 West at Mellwood Avenue and I-71 South at Zorn Avenue until the scene was completely clear a little after 8 a.m. 

The crash is still under investigation, and Mitchell says alcohol has not been ruled out as a contributing factor. 

