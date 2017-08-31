Be Our Guest at the Portage House in Jeffersonville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Be Our Guest at the Portage House in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Portage House in Jeffersonville!

We're offering a half-price deal to enjoy some of the area's finest country hams, whole fish, oysters and hearty steaks. Portage House serves locally-sourced Indiana meats and produce as well as fresh seafood.

It's all served with a gorgeous riverfront view and your choice of house cocktails, craft beers and curated wines.

Bar manager Daniel Mahony demonstrates how to make a Portage House Bloody Mary. He also discusses the ways Parlour, Portage House, are Citizen 7 are teaming up with Tito's Vodka, Southern Glazers and The American Red Cross of Central Texas to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Portage House.  The $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $15 on Thursday, August 31, 2017.  For more information, CLICK HERE. 

Portage House 
117 East Riverside Drive
Jeffersonville, Indiana 47129
(812) 725-0435
www.eatportagehouse.com 

