Lottery retires machine that printed record $758.7M ticket - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lottery retires machine that printed record $758.7M ticket

Posted: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) - Lottery ticket buyers hoping to use the same Massachusetts machine as the recent $758.7 million Powerball jackpot winner are out of luck.

The Massachusetts State Lottery has retired the machine that printed the winning ticket belonging to Mavis Wanczyk. The Powerball jackpot she claimed last week is the largest grand prize won by a lottery ticket in U.S. history.

State lottery spokesman Christian Teja tells The Boston Globe the machine was removed from a convenience store in Chicopee on Saturday and was sent to the lottery's Springfield office for maintenance.

He says there is an appetite to preserve "this piece of lottery history." He says some interesting ideas have been proposed.

It hasn't been determined where the machine will go next.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.