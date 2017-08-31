POLICE: Suspect charged in shooting near U of L said he was being robbed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect charged with shooting a man several times at an off-campus apartment near the University of Louisville Wednesday night told 911 dispatchers the victim was trying to rob him.

According to the arrest report, it happened at just before 7 p.m. at The Arch Apartments in the 2500 block of South Fourth Street near Montana Avenue. Officers said the victim was found inside the apartment building with gunshot wounds to the stomach.

The victim remains hospitalized.

Police say 22-year-old Morrell Artis and another unknown man were involved in a "marijuana transaction exchange" with the victim when there was a dispute. That's when Artis pulled a handgun and shot the victim several times.

After the shooting, police say Artis called 911 and stated he "killed someone who tried to rob" him.

Artis is charged with first degree assault, and enhanced trafficking in marijuana. He pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, and remains jailed at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.

Artis also faces reckless endangerment and domestic assault charges in different cases in Tennessee

A U of L spokesperson says neither Artis nor the victim are not students at the school.

