Two arrested after allegedly breaking into JCPS maintenance faci - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two arrested after allegedly breaking into JCPS maintenance facility

Ashley Milburn and Edward Kiper (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Ashley Milburn and Edward Kiper (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man and a woman after they broke into a JCPS maintenance facility. 

According to arrest reports, the incident took place just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, at the JCPS maintenance facility at 3440 Preston Highway, near the interchange with the Watterson Expressway.

Police say they were sent to that location after a burglar alarm was activated. According to the arrest reports, two people could be seen inside a fenced area of the property, taking landscaping tools including leaf blowers, weed eaters, wheel barrows and shovels. Police say the suspects had cut a hole in the metal fence, broken into a trailer, taken the property and then pulled the property through the hole.

Police say they could also see video of one of the suspects running into a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found two suspects -- 28-year-old Edward Kiper and 26-year-old Ashley Milburn -- inside a vehicle on the property. Police say this is the same vehicle they saw on the surveillance video.

Kiper allegedly had a lock that had been cut in half in his pocket. Police say they found several locks that had been cut in a similar fashion inside one of the trailers.

According to the arrest report, Kiper admitted to breaking into the trailer with a third suspect -- an unidentified black male -- before running back to the vehicle, where Milburn was waiting. Milburn said the black male ran away.

Police arrested both Kiper and Milburn and charged them both with theft by unlawful taking and second-degree criminal trespassing. The status and identity of the third person is not known.

