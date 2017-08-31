Lexington mayor asks cemetery to take Confederate statues - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lexington mayor asks cemetery to take Confederate statues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- The mayor of Kentucky's second-largest city is proposing that two Confederate statues be moved to the Lexington cemetery where the men honored by the memorials are buried.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray is asking the Lexington Cemetery's board to consider accepting statues honoring Confederate officers John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge.

In a letter to cemetery officials, Gray asks them to "help heal the soul of our city."

Gray says "time is of the essence" because he's scheduled to recommend a relocation site to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council on Sept. 14.

The cemetery's president and general manager, Mark Durbin, says the issue is on the cemetery board's Sept. 11 meeting.

Lexington's council voted recently in favor of moving the statues from their prominent places outside a former courthouse.

