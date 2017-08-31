Hike, Bike & Paddle is today at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Subway Fresh Fit Hike Bike & Paddle is held every Memorial & Labor Day in Louisville.

This year's Labor Day event marks the 26th gathering of outdoor enthusiasts.

Thousands of participants flock to Waterfront Park's Great Lawn from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for some morning fun.

Various fitness demonstrations start the day including yoga, tai chi and zumba. Around 10 a.m. participants can do a 5k hike, a 9.5-mile bike ride or a paddle on the Ohio River.

All fitness levels are welcome.

Free t-shirts will be given out with completion of a short survey, while supplies last.

Bring your own water bottles and fill up at Waterfront Park.

This healthy hometown event is FREE for the whole family.

Click here for the complete schedule for the day.

