Hike, Bike & Paddle is today at Waterfront Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hike, Bike & Paddle is today at Waterfront Park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Subway Fresh Fit Hike Bike & Paddle is held every Memorial & Labor Day in Louisville.

This year's Labor Day event marks the 26th gathering of outdoor enthusiasts.

Thousands of participants flock to Waterfront Park's Great Lawn from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for some morning fun.

Various fitness demonstrations start the day including yoga, tai chi and zumba. Around 10 a.m. participants can do a 5k hike, a 9.5-mile bike ride or a paddle on the Ohio River.

All fitness levels are welcome.

Free t-shirts will be given out with completion of a short survey, while supplies last.

Bring your own water bottles and fill up at Waterfront Park.

This healthy hometown event is FREE for the whole family.

Click here for the complete schedule for the day.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.