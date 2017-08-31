Authorities use DNA to identify Louisville woman killed in Ohio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities use DNA to identify Louisville woman killed in Ohio 27 years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say they've identified a woman whose body was found outside an Ohio gas station 27 years ago and have reopened the investigation into her homicide.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said the woman, now identified as Patrice Corley, was 29 when she died. Her body was found April 19, 1990, outside a gas station in the central Ohio county. The autopsy found she died from blunt force trauma after being struck in the head.

Thorp said the woman's DNA was later placed into a national database. He said Corley's family filed a missing person report with police in Louisville, Kentucky, in October 2016 and later submitted DNA that eventually led to the identification.

"Detectives narrowed her scope to three states and were able to identify a specific case from Hebron, Ohio, April 19,1990, where a female had been deceased and never been identified," said LMPD Det. Mike Lauder.

Sheriff's detectives are now working with Louisville police on the investigation.

"All I can tell you is don't ever give up,  said a family member of Corley's, who didn't want to be identified. "I know it's late and it didn't happen in the time-frame that I wanted it to because I wanted to find her before her parents passed away.

"If I had known then what I know now, maybe things could have been different."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

