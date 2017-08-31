Authorities use DNA to identify Louisville woman killed in Ohio 27 years ago

Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.

A suspect charged with shooting a man several times at an off-campus apartment near the University of Louisville Wednesday night told 911 dispatchers the victim was trying to rob him.

POLICE: suspect charged in shooting near U of L said he was being robbed

The Metropolitan Sewer District found a hole near East Main and South Hancock Streets that is part of a larger problem.

Former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is improving after being hospitalized in Alaska for what doctors suspect may have been a mild stroke, according to his wife, Susan Sweeney Crum.

CRAWFORD | Denny Crum hospitalized in Alaska, said to be doing well

The owner said it's a way to say "thank you" for helping the community.

A police spokesman says the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police say wrong way driver on I-64 to blame for early morning crash with semi

Police say they found something in one of the suspects' pockets -- something that directly tied him to the break-in.

Witnesses told police they saw someone drive a car into the water.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say they've identified a woman whose body was found outside an Ohio gas station 27 years ago and have reopened the investigation into her homicide.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said the woman, now identified as Patrice Corley, was 29 when she died. Her body was found April 19, 1990, outside a gas station in the central Ohio county. The autopsy found she died from blunt force trauma after being struck in the head.

Thorp said the woman's DNA was later placed into a national database. He said Corley's family filed a missing person report with police in Louisville, Kentucky, in October 2016 and later submitted DNA that eventually led to the identification.

"Detectives narrowed her scope to three states and were able to identify a specific case from Hebron, Ohio, April 19,1990, where a female had been deceased and never been identified," said LMPD Det. Mike Lauder.

Sheriff's detectives are now working with Louisville police on the investigation.

"All I can tell you is don't ever give up, said a family member of Corley's, who didn't want to be identified. "I know it's late and it didn't happen in the time-frame that I wanted it to because I wanted to find her before her parents passed away.

"If I had known then what I know now, maybe things could have been different."

