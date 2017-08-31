Authorities use DNA to identify woman killed 27 years ago - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities use DNA to identify woman killed 27 years ago

Posted: Updated:

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say they've identified a woman whose body was found outside an Ohio gas station 27 years ago and have reopened the investigation into her homicide.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp says the woman now identified as Patrice Corley was 29 when she died. Her body was found April 19, 1990, outside a gas station in the central Ohio county. The autopsy found she died from blunt force trauma after being struck in the head.

Thorp says the woman's DNA was later placed into a national database. He says Corley's family filed a missing person report with police in Louisville, Kentucky, in October 2016 and later submitted DNA that eventually led to the identification.

Sheriff's detectives are now working with Louisville police on the investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.