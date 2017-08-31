Man accused of sexually extorting Indiana girls faces charges in Maine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man charged with making threats to blow up two Indianapolis high schools is now accused in the sexual extortion of girls in Maine.

Buster Hernandez, age 26, appeared in court in Indianapolis Wednesday for a hearing.

Prosecutors say Hernandez was linked to the "Purge of Maine," a Facebook page showing sexually explicit photos of girls in 2015.

He is accused of threatening a Plainfield, Indiana, girl via Facebook in Dec. 2015 after she refused to send him sexually explicit photos of herself.

Hernandez was originally arrested in California, after he allegedly made threats on Facebook under the name "Brian Kil" in late 2015 and early 2016. Police say he said he had three pipe bombs, two handguns and a small rifle and planned to use them at different locations in the Plainfield area.

The threats prompted the evacuation and closure of both a mall and Plainfield High School.

"The consequences of exploiting our children in the southern district of Indiana is federal prison, behind a wall, usually in another state," said Josh Minkler, U.S. Attorney, Southern District of Indiana, earlier this year. "If you don't believe me, ask former Subway pitchman, Jared Fogle, who these men investigated."

"Brian Kil" later posted that the threats were all just a joke and he had no intention of following through with them.

