Administrator wants $200,000 body scanner for Indiana jail to stop drug overdoses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Administrators at an Indiana jail are looking to buy a body scanner to help stop inmate drug overdoses.

The commander of the Marion County Detention Center says drug smuggling inside jails is a growing issue. One inmate died recently and an autopsy found ruptured bags of cocaine in his stomach.

The body scanner would detect drugs and other contraband items inside an inmates' body cavities.

Officials say the scanner could cost up to $200,000.

