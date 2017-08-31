New Mt. Washington restaurant to feed law enforcement officers for free

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Mt. Washington restaurant is giving back to law enforcement officers.

LightsOn Bar & Grill just opened off Highway 44 East.

The owner also owns LightsOut Bar & Grill in Shepherdsville. For the past three years, he has been giving free meals to on-duty police officers as a way to say "thank you" for helping the community. He's offering the free meals at his new location too.

"We came up with the idea feed them all for free: state troopers, the Fish and Wildlife Department, city, county -- it doesn't matter," said owner Tom Chamberlain. "As long as you are in uniform and you're in our area, you are always welcome to stop by and have a free lunch or dinner."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.