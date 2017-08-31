Police release video showing officer shooting and killing man at - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police release video showing officer shooting and killing man at federal courthouse in Evansville

Posted: Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- Police have released video showing a man swinging a bat at a police officer before he was fatally shot outside a federal courthouse in southern Indiana.

Evansville police on Wednesday released security video showing 55-year-old Ricky Ard smashing the windows in two front doors at the courthouse.

Body-camera video shows the officer trying to hit Ard with a stun gun before the black man charges at him with the baseball bat.

The officer backpedals, then fires a half-dozen shots.

