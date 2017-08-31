World Clown Association miffed over movie based on Stephen King' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

World Clown Association miffed over movie based on Stephen King's 'It'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stephen King's "It" movie is causing a stir in the clown industry -- and not a good one.

Time Magazine reports The World Clown Association is bracing for backlash when "It" is released in theaters Sept. 8. The movie is a remake and is about a evil creature that frequently assumes the form of a clown.

The Clown Association says some of its members have already lost work or have had police called on them.

