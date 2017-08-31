Metro Corrections officer claims free speech violation in lawsuit against city, LMPD chief

Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.

A suspect charged with shooting a man several times at an off-campus apartment near the University of Louisville Wednesday night told 911 dispatchers the victim was trying to rob him.

POLICE: suspect charged in shooting near U of L said he was being robbed

The Metropolitan Sewer District found a hole near East Main and South Hancock Streets that is part of a larger problem.

Former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is improving after being hospitalized in Alaska for what doctors suspect may have been a mild stroke, according to his wife, Susan Sweeney Crum.

CRAWFORD | Denny Crum hospitalized in Alaska, said to be doing well

The owner said it's a way to say "thank you" for helping the community.

A police spokesman says the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police say wrong way driver on I-64 to blame for early morning crash with semi

Police say they found something in one of the suspects' pockets -- something that directly tied him to the break-in.

Witnesses told police they saw someone drive a car into the water.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Metro Corrections officer filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the city and police Chief Steve Conrad, claiming his First Amendment rights were violated when he was denied a job with the police department.

An employee with the jail since 2006, Roger Frisby claims he took classes at the University of Louisville in preparation to become a police officer.

As part of his class work, he says in the lawsuit, Frisby studied the high divorce rate among men and women in law enforcement and surveyed his co-workers at the jail.

Frisby says the survey was anonymous and voluntary, but that a worker complained and he was reprimanded for using city email to conduct the survey, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Louisville.

On Sept. 2, 2016, after applying for a job with Louisville police, Frisby claims an LMPD sergeant told him he would not be hired and that Conrad had personally rejected his application, allegedly saying, “No, he’s the one who wrote that survey and got all those complaints,” the suit says.

Frisby and his attorney, Charles Miller, allege this is a free speech violation and the survey Frisby conducted was a “matter of public concern,” according to the suit.

Neither the city nor LMPD discuss pending litigation. Claims made in filing a lawsuit provide only one side of the case.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial.

This is the second First Amendment violation lawsuit filed against the police this summer.

In June, an officer suspended 30 days and demoted for controversial Facebook posts he shared last year filed a federal lawsuit against Conrad, claiming his freedom of speech rights were violated.

