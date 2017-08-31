Metro Corrections officer claims free speech violation in lawsui - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections officer claims free speech violation in lawsuit against city, LMPD chief

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Metro Corrections officer filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the city and police Chief Steve Conrad, claiming his First Amendment rights were violated when he was denied a job with the police department.

An employee with the jail since 2006, Roger Frisby claims he took classes at the University of Louisville in preparation to become a police officer.

As part of his class work, he says in the lawsuit, Frisby studied the high divorce rate among men and women in law enforcement and surveyed his co-workers at the jail.

Frisby says the survey was anonymous and voluntary, but that a worker complained and he was reprimanded for using city email to conduct the survey, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Louisville.

On Sept. 2, 2016, after applying for a job with Louisville police, Frisby claims an LMPD sergeant told him he would not be hired and that Conrad had personally rejected his application, allegedly saying, “No, he’s the one who wrote that survey and got all those complaints,” the suit says.

Frisby and his attorney, Charles Miller, allege this is a free speech violation and the survey Frisby conducted was a “matter of public concern,” according to the suit. 

Neither the city nor LMPD discuss pending litigation. Claims made in filing a lawsuit provide only one side of the case.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial.

This is the second First Amendment violation lawsuit filed against the police this summer.

In June, an officer suspended 30 days and demoted for controversial Facebook posts he shared last year filed a federal lawsuit against Conrad, claiming his freedom of speech rights were violated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

