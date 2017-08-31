U of L men's basketball to play Simmons College of Kentucky next - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L men's basketball to play Simmons College of Kentucky next year at the KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will play Simmons College of Kentucky in basketball at the KFC Yum! Center in the 2018-19 season. 

Cardinals basketball coach Rick Pitino announced that U of L will play an exhibition game against Simmons College next year at the KFC Yum! Center. 

The schools also announced a major donation by Adidas to sponsor Simmons. A $30,000 donation by the athletic company will help outfit the Simmons basketball team.  Simmons College officials said they will give $1,000 of that donation to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey. 

U of L Athletic Director Tom Jurich announced a 10-year, $160 million deal with Adidas last week. The long-running partnership will now run through the 2027-28 season. The deal means Adidas will provide footwear, apparel and accessories and marketing support for all 23 of U of L's intercollegiate athletic programs.

It's Adidas' largest deal with any school, essentially making U of L its flagship property. The deal also ranks in the top five nationally for all brands.

Related Stories: 

U of L, Adidas agree to 10-year, $160 million apparel deal

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.