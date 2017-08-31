U of L men's basketball to play Simmons College of Ky. next year at the Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will play Simmons College of Kentucky next season in basketball.

Cardinal basketball coach Rick Pitino announced that U of L will play an exhibition game against Simmons College next year at the KFC Yum! Center.

The schools also announced a major donation by Adidas to sponsor Simmons. A $30,000 donation by the athletic company will help outfit the Simmons basketball team. Simmons College officials say they will give $1,000 of that donation to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

U of L Athletic Director Tom Jurich announced a 10-year, $160 million deal with Adidas last week. The long-running partnership will now run through the 2027-2028 season. The deal means Adidas will provide footwear, apparel and accessories and marketing support for all 23 of U of L's intercollegiate athletic programs.

It's Adidas' largest deal with any school, essentially making U of L its flagship property. The deal also ranks in the top five nationally for all brands.

Related stories:

U of L, Adidas agree to 10-year, $160 million apparel deal

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.