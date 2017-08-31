First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 3 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 3 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Because of heavy rains expected Friday morning and afternoon, most Kentucky and one southern Indiana school in our area moved their games up to Thursday. 

Below are the final scores Thursday. And watch highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above. Check back Friday and Saturday for the best plays of the week and updates from the rest of the week's games.

KENTUCKY

Anderson County

21

Mercer County

19

FINAL

Ballard

34

Collins

28

FINAL

Bardstown

42

Marion County

13

FINAL

Butler

43

Western

6

FINAL

Casey County

40

Russell County

19

FINAL

Central

29

Fern Creek

0

FINAL

DeSales

47

Holy Cross

0

FINAL

Pleasure Ridge Park

21

Eastern

0

FINAL

Eminence

64

Fort Knox

14

FINAL

Fairdale

47

Nelson County

18

FINAL

Edmonson County

48

Grayson County

0

FINAL

Jeffersontown

40

North Bullitt

25

FINAL

LaRue County

49

Thomas Nelson

14

FINAL

Male

47

Doss

7

FINAL

Seneca

Moore

Atherton

61

Shawnee

0

FINAL

Bullitt Central

27

Southern

0

FINAL

Bullitt East

56

Spencer County

8

FINAL

Taylor County

22

Campbellsville

14

FINAL/OT

Iroquois

6

Valley

2

FINAL

Kentucky Country Day

52

Washington County

6

FINAL

Waggener

65

North Oldham

13

FINAL

INDIANA

Charlestown

53

Clarksville

30

FINAL

