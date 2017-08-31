First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 3 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Because of heavy rains expected Friday morning and afternoon, most Kentucky and one southern Indiana school in our area moved their games up to Thursday.
Below are the final scores Thursday. And watch highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above. Check back Friday and Saturday for the best plays of the week and updates from the rest of the week's games.
KENTUCKY
|
Anderson County
|
21
|
Mercer County
|
19
|
FINAL
|
Ballard
|
34
|
Collins
|
28
|
FINAL
|
Bardstown
|
42
|
Marion County
|
13
|
FINAL
|
Butler
|
43
|
Western
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Casey County
|
40
|
Russell County
|
19
|
FINAL
|
Central
|
29
|
Fern Creek
|
0
|
FINAL
|
DeSales
|
47
|
Holy Cross
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
21
|
Eastern
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Eminence
|
64
|
Fort Knox
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Fairdale
|
47
|
Nelson County
|
18
|
FINAL
|
Edmonson County
|
48
|
Grayson County
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Jeffersontown
|
40
|
North Bullitt
|
25
|
FINAL
|
LaRue County
|
49
|
Thomas Nelson
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Male
|
47
|
Doss
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Seneca
|
Moore
|
Atherton
|
61
|
Shawnee
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Bullitt Central
|
27
|
Southern
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Bullitt East
|
56
|
Spencer County
|
8
|
FINAL
|
Taylor County
|
22
|
Campbellsville
|
14
|
FINAL/OT
|
Iroquois
|
6
|
Valley
|
2
|
FINAL
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
52
|
Washington County
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Waggener
|
65
|
North Oldham
|
13
|
FINAL
INDIANA
|
Charlestown
|
53
|
Clarksville
|
30
|
FINAL
