First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 3 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Because of heavy rains expected Friday morning and afternoon, most Kentucky and one southern Indiana school in our area moved their games up to Thursday.

IMAGES | First Down Friday -- Week 3

Below are the final scores Thursday. And watch highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above. Check back Friday and Saturday for the best plays of the week and updates from the rest of the week's games.

KENTUCKY

Anderson County 21 Mercer County 19 FINAL Ballard 34 Collins 28 FINAL Bardstown 42 Marion County 13 FINAL Butler 43 Western 6 FINAL Casey County 40 Russell County 19 FINAL Central 29 Fern Creek 0 FINAL DeSales 47 Holy Cross 0 FINAL Pleasure Ridge Park 21 Eastern 0 FINAL Eminence 64 Fort Knox 14 FINAL Fairdale 47 Nelson County 18 FINAL Edmonson County 48 Grayson County 0 FINAL Jeffersontown 40 North Bullitt 25 FINAL LaRue County 49 Thomas Nelson 14 FINAL Male 47 Doss 7 FINAL Seneca Moore Atherton 61 Shawnee 0 FINAL Bullitt Central 27 Southern 0 FINAL Bullitt East 56 Spencer County 8 FINAL Taylor County 22 Campbellsville 14 FINAL/OT Iroquois 6 Valley 2 FINAL Kentucky Country Day 52 Washington County 6 FINAL Waggener 65 North Oldham 13 FINAL

INDIANA

Charlestown 53 Clarksville 30 FINAL

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.