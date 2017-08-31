First Down Friday Scores -- Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 3 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Because of heavy rains expected Friday morning and afternoon, most Kentucky and one southern Indiana school in our area moved their games up to Thursday.

Below are the scheduled games for Thursday. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Mercer County Anderson County Collins Ballard Marion County Bardstown Western Butler Russell County Casey County Fern Creek Central Holy Cross DeSales Pleasure Ridge Park Eastern Fort Knox Eminence Nelson County Fairdale Edmonson County Grayson County North Bullitt Jeffersontown Thomas Nelson LaRue County Doss Male Seneca Moore Atherton Shawnee Bullitt Central Southern Bullitt East Spencer County Campbellsville Taylor County Iroquois Valley Kentucky Country Day Washington County North Oldham Waggener

INDIANA

Clarksville Charlestown

