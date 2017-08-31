First Down Friday Scores -- Week 3 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 3

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 3 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Because of heavy rains expected Friday morning and afternoon, most Kentucky and one southern Indiana school in our area moved their games up to Thursday. 

Below are the scheduled games for Thursday. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Mercer County

Anderson County

Collins

Ballard

Marion County

Bardstown

Western

Butler

Russell County

Casey County

Fern Creek

Central

Holy Cross

DeSales

Pleasure Ridge Park

Eastern

Fort Knox

Eminence

Nelson County

Fairdale

Edmonson County

Grayson County

North Bullitt

Jeffersontown

Thomas Nelson

LaRue County

Doss

Male

Seneca

Moore

Atherton

Shawnee

Bullitt Central

Southern

Bullitt East

Spencer County

Campbellsville

Taylor County

Iroquois

Valley

Kentucky Country Day

Washington County

North Oldham

Waggener

INDIANA

Clarksville

Charlestown

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.