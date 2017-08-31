CRAWFORD | Denny Crum hospitalized in Alaska, said to be doing well

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum has been hospitalized in Alaska after what doctors suspect may have been a mild stroke, according to Louisville radio station WFPL.



His wife, Susan Sweeney Crum, told the public radio station that Crum is doing well and undergoing tests after becoming ill while fishing. She said he was airlifted to Providence Hospital in Anchorage on Wednesday.



Susan Crum said her husband could be released from the hospital as early as this weekend if his tests go well, given the improvement in his condition.

Crum coached the Cardinals for 30 years, winning two national championships. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994.

Since his retirement in 2001, Crum has worked as a special assistant to the U of L president, assisting in university fundraising efforts, and appearing at various functions on the school’s behalf. He also has been an active philanthropist since his retirement from coaching, hosting an annual benefit for cystic fibrosis research, as well as other causes.



The court in Freedom Hall was officially christened “Denny Crum Court” in 2007, and once the program moved into the KFC Yum! Center, the court there has borne his name.



Crum, who compiled a career record of 675 wins and 275 losses, turned 80 last March.



