New app allows Indiana residents to get birth control without go - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New app allows Indiana residents to get birth control without going to doctor's office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You no longer have to visit the doctor's office to get birth control in Indiana.

Hoosiers can download an app called Nurx to get a prescription. Women fill out a basic medical questionnaire and exchange a few messages with a doctor.

After choosing a birth control type and brand, women enter their insurance info for review. A doctor will issue and fill the prescription, which will be delivered to the patient's home.

Patients have to be at least 12 years old to be considered. Uninsured patients can get birth control through the app for about $15.

