Main Street sewer line collapse prompts raw emotion from the MSD's chief engineer

The Metropolitan Sewer District found a hole near East Main and South Hancock Streets that is part of a larger problem.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sudden closure on Main Street tied to a busted sewer line crippled traffic heading into downtown Louisville on Thursday, but the MSD is warning that the biggest problem is the one you can't see -- and it's getting worse.

The problem is crumbling infrastructure, and according to the MSD, the agency needs more funds to fix it.

In a public meeting this past July, Chief Engineer Angela Akridge gave an emotional appeal, begging for money to fix the infrastructure she said was falling apart.

"Whose house is going to flood that can't afford it?" she asked, with tears in her eyes. "Whose baby is going to be in a boat?"

Now, a month later, and one day after a busted sewer line crippled Main Street, Akridge is again fighting back tears, reflecting on a warning she says wasn't heeded.

"We knew it was going to happen," she said. "We just didn't know when."

"It's old and they were not designed to last that long," she added. "The emotion comes from not being able to go fix it."

The MSD has been campaigning for $4 billion to update Louisville's wastewater, drainage and flood protection system. Akridge says the public doesn't see the problems underground until it's flooding or there's sewage dumping in the Ohio River.

Wednesday's collapse may be a wakeup call for people like Ted Mitzlaff, of the Goodwood Brewing Company, who says he wasn't familiar with the problems -- until now.

"It just created a firestorm of traffic here so it's a nightmare," said Mitzlaff. "Normally Wednesday is our biggest day during the week with the jazz, and our taproom was totally empty."

Main Street is closed between Clay Street and Jackson Street because the hole in the sewer line washed away all the dirt underneath, leaving the road tender for a sinkhole.

"When you think about what could have happened, it could have been a TARC bus, it could have been a school bus," said Akridge.

The MSD says the problem is more widespread than is generally known, with similar collapses happening all across the city two or three times a week -- but the occurrences have not detoured the MSD's detractors.

Jessica Green is one one several Louisville Metro Council members who shot down the increase.

"Every time we turn around there is a new fee," said Green.

Customers' bills would have jumped $10 to $12 a month if the MSD got the 20-percent increase it requested. Green says that monthly increase could mean the loss of daycare, food, electricity and medicine to people just barely making ends meet. She says the MSD and the city should have, "more skin in the game."

"For me or anyone to be told they cannot do anything less than 20 percent to keep us safe is wholly unacceptable," Green said.

For now, it's another patch repair -- one that will require $500,000 at least to fix and reopen Main Street. It will also prompt more tears from Akridge out of fear and frustration.

"Because if we don't do the work, we are putting them in harms way," Akridge said.

The MSD did approve a 6.9-percent rate hike last month, hiking customers' bills $3 to $4.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.