Four new designer brands coming to The Outlet Shoppes of the Blu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Four new designer brands coming to The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

Posted: Updated:

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Four new designer brands are coming to The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. 

The retail center announced opening dates for several new stores.  Tory Burch officially opened its first-ever retail location in Kentucky two weeks ago.  The brand is best known for its "preppy bohemian" clothing. 

True Religion opens in time for Labor Day weekend shoppers on Friday, September 1. The brand is known for its classic five-pocket jeans with its iconic horseshoe stitching on the pocket. 

Fashion designer Calvin Klein opens a new shop in mid-November. And cast iron cookware maker Le Creuset will also open in November. 
 
The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass features nearly 100 name-brand stores.  The retail center opened just over three-years ago. 

