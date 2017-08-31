Community leader moves into Louisville's west end to practice wh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Community leader moves into Louisville's west end to practice what he preaches

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local civil rights activist who preaches about investment in Louisville's west end did so himself today.

On Thursday, Rebound Inc. unveiled a new house. The house belongs to Reverend Geoffrey Ellis, a community leader.

The goal of Rebound Inc. is to create a positive impact in housing and economic development within historic urban neighborhoods.

Ellis' new house sits in the $6 million Cedar Street development in the Russell Neighborhood. It's a partnership between the city and non-profit housing developers.

"I want to thank someone that's not here: Sam Watkins," said Ellis. "Because Sam told me early on -- it almost brings me to tears. Sam suggested -- you need to do this. You need to move into Russell. You need to do this because you're the kind of person we're looking for."

Rebound Inc. has built and sold 49 single-family homes in the Russell Neighborhood.

