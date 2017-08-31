Clarksville hires company to euthanize more than 200 destructive geese

Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.

Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.

A suspect charged with shooting a man several times at an off-campus apartment near the University of Louisville Wednesday night told 911 dispatchers the victim was trying to rob him.

A suspect charged with shooting a man several times at an off-campus apartment near the University of Louisville Wednesday night told 911 dispatchers the victim was trying to rob him.

POLICE: suspect charged in shooting near U of L said he was being robbed

POLICE: Suspect charged in shooting near U of L said he was being robbed

The Metropolitan Sewer District found a hole near East Main and South Hancock Streets that is part of a larger problem.

The Metropolitan Sewer District found a hole near East Main and South Hancock Streets that is part of a larger problem.

Former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is improving after being hospitalized in Alaska for what doctors suspect may have been a mild stroke, according to his wife, Susan Sweeney Crum.

Former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is improving after being hospitalized in Alaska for what doctors suspect may have been a mild stroke, according to his wife, Susan Sweeney Crum.

CRAWFORD | Denny Crum hospitalized in Alaska, said to be doing well

CRAWFORD | Denny Crum hospitalized in Alaska, said to be doing well

The owner said it's a way to say "thank you" for helping the community.

The owner said it's a way to say "thank you" for helping the community.

A police spokesman says the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

A police spokesman says the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police say wrong way driver on I-64 to blame for early morning crash with semi

Police say wrong way driver on I-64 to blame for early morning crash with semi

Police say they found something in one of the suspects' pockets -- something that directly tied him to the break-in.

Police say they found something in one of the suspects' pockets -- something that directly tied him to the break-in.

Witnesses told police they saw someone drive a car into the water.

Witnesses told police they saw someone drive a car into the water.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Video of a Clarksville Police officer being attacked by a goose is still make the rounds on the internet, even though it happened months ago.

Clarksville Det. Ray Hall fought off his toughest aggressor yet right outside the police department: an angry goose.

"It just came on around and caught me off balance," Hall said. "He wouldn't leave me alone."

While everyone, including Hall, continues to get a good laugh out of the video, geese are really a serious problem in Clarksville. They're ruffling a lot of feathers around the police station, fire department and town hall.

"I guess they don't like cops," said Deputy Chief Dennis K. Johnson with the Clarksville Fire Department. "They took over pretty much. They were everywhere.

"There were a few geese that accidentally got run over."

Plus, goose poop is leaving behind a real mess. Clean-up alone is costing thousands of dollars. The town manager said Clarksville had no choice but to take action. They ended up getting a permit from the Indiana DNR to hire Rusty's Animal Control out of Greenfield, Indiana to euthanize the geese.

More than 200 of the geese have been removed, but others have already taken their place.

Rusty's will keep an eye on the goose population in Clarksville. If it gets out of control again, the company will return.

The meat from the geese was offered to several soup kitchens and shelters, but there were no takers.

Related Stories;

VIDEO | Clarksville Police officer attacked by goose

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved