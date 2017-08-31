Oldham County schools moving to have nurses staffed in all schools

Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.

A suspect charged with shooting a man several times at an off-campus apartment near the University of Louisville Wednesday night told 911 dispatchers the victim was trying to rob him.

POLICE: suspect charged in shooting near U of L said he was being robbed

The Metropolitan Sewer District found a hole near East Main and South Hancock Streets that is part of a larger problem.

Former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is improving after being hospitalized in Alaska for what doctors suspect may have been a mild stroke, according to his wife, Susan Sweeney Crum.

CRAWFORD | Denny Crum hospitalized in Alaska, said to be doing well

The owner said it's a way to say "thank you" for helping the community.

A police spokesman says the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police say wrong way driver on I-64 to blame for early morning crash with semi

Police say they found something in one of the suspects' pockets -- something that directly tied him to the break-in.

Witnesses told police they saw someone drive a car into the water.

BUCKNER, Ky. (WDRB) – Oldham County Public Schools is working toward putting a registered nurse in all of it’s schools.

According to the Kentucky School Nurses association, only 44 percent of public schools in the Commonwealth retain a full-time nurse for students. On Monday, the Oldham County board of education approved of immediately hiring seven additional nurses, bringing the district’s total to 17.

“It's going to relieve a lot of the pressures of our campus nurses that have to run between at least on high school and middle school and an elementary school,” said Jonathan Wosoba, Director of Student Services.

Right now, Oldham County nurses are split amongst different school campuses but cover multiple schools. For instance, JoAnn Trent covers Oldham County High School, Oldham County Middle School, Buckner Alternative and the Arvin Education Center.

“I feel like a mobile ER,” Trent said.

With 17 total nurses, the district will still be two short, but Wosoba said the plan is to hire the other two during the 2018-19 school year.

“I think we're one of the only, if not the only, school district that's going to have total nurse coverage,” Wosoba said.

Kentucky’s current ratio of students to nurses is 1,254 to 1. Trent has more than 3,000 student’s she’s responsible for alone.

Right now, Oldham County has 1,679 students with “chronic health conditions including but not limited to Asthma, seizures, and tracheostomy."

The process has already begun to find and hire those seven additional nurses.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.