Oldham County schools moving to have nurses staffed in all schoo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Oldham County schools moving to have nurses staffed in all schools

Posted: Updated:

BUCKNER, Ky. (WDRB) – Oldham County Public Schools is working toward putting a registered nurse in all of it’s schools.

According to the Kentucky School Nurses association, only 44 percent of public schools in the Commonwealth retain a full-time nurse for students. On Monday, the Oldham County board of education approved of immediately hiring seven additional nurses, bringing the district’s total to 17.

“It's going to relieve a lot of the pressures of our campus nurses that have to run between at least on high school and middle school and an elementary school,” said Jonathan Wosoba, Director of Student Services.

Right now, Oldham County nurses are split amongst different school campuses but cover multiple schools. For instance, JoAnn Trent covers Oldham County High School, Oldham County Middle School, Buckner Alternative and the Arvin Education Center.

“I feel like a mobile ER,” Trent said.

With 17 total nurses, the district will still be two short, but Wosoba said the plan is to hire the other two during the 2018-19 school year.

“I think we're one of the only, if not the only, school district that's going to have total nurse coverage,” Wosoba said.

Kentucky’s current ratio of students to nurses is 1,254 to 1. Trent has more than 3,000 student’s she’s responsible for alone.

Right now, Oldham County has 1,679 students with “chronic health conditions including but not limited to Asthma, seizures, and tracheostomy."

The process has already begun to find and hire those seven additional nurses. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.