Thief makes appointment at eye store he then stole from, police say

Google Fiber began installing its ultra-fast Internet and TV service in a small part of the Highlands on Wednesday, the third area of Louisville to get wired since construction of the network began in June.

A suspect charged with shooting a man several times at an off-campus apartment near the University of Louisville Wednesday night told 911 dispatchers the victim was trying to rob him.

POLICE: suspect charged in shooting near U of L said he was being robbed

The Metropolitan Sewer District found a hole near East Main and South Hancock Streets that is part of a larger problem.

Former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum is improving after being hospitalized in Alaska for what doctors suspect may have been a mild stroke, according to his wife, Susan Sweeney Crum.

CRAWFORD | Denny Crum hospitalized in Alaska, said to be doing well

The owner said it's a way to say "thank you" for helping the community.

A police spokesman says the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police say wrong way driver on I-64 to blame for early morning crash with semi

Police say they found something in one of the suspects' pockets -- something that directly tied him to the break-in.

Witnesses told police they saw someone drive a car into the water.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Robbers don't typically call ahead, but one did.

It happened at LensCrafters inside Green Tree Mall in Clarksville. Police said the suspect made an appointment for an eye exam, but he was there to steal.

"What he does, he'll call and set up an appointment," said Det. Ray Hall with the Clarksville Police Department.

Hall said surveillance video showed the suspect walking through the store in a green tank top and cargo shorts.

"He'll come in and say, 'Hey, I am so and so. I am here for my appointment.' And then they'll give him that box to go shopping around to pick out some glass frames," Hall said.

Hall said that's when the suspect went to work.

"He was helping himself to these Ray Bans sunglasses," he said.

In front of customers, employees and cameras.

"See that? Right in front of him," Hall said, while watching surveillance video from the store. "And he even looks back at him to see if he's looking."

But police said the cameras show the suspect putting sunglasses on his tray and more in his pockets.

"He'll select a few and look around and then stick them in his pocket," Hall said. "They were $200, right around $250 a pair."

Hall said the suspect eventually walked out of the store with sunglasses valued at several thousand dollars.

"Roughly, what they estimated was about 15 pairs or more, right around $3,500 to $4,000." And employees didn't know what hit them until it was too late.

"They did inventory and noticed there was several pairs missing," Hall said. "So they went back and looked at the video and saw that he was the guy taking the glasses off of the racks."

Hall believes the same man has hit LensCrafters stores in Jefferson Mall, Oxmoor Mall and The Paddock Shops. Police said the suspect even uses the same fake name for his appointments.

"It's the last name of Brice."

If you know who the suspect is, you're asked to call the Clarksville Police Department.

