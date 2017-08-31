Thief makes appointment at eye store he then stole from, police - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thief makes appointment at eye store he then stole from, police say

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Robbers don't typically call ahead, but one did.

It happened at LensCrafters inside Green Tree Mall in Clarksville. Police said the suspect made an appointment for an eye exam, but he was there to steal.

"What he does, he'll call and set up an appointment," said Det. Ray Hall with the Clarksville Police Department.

Hall said surveillance video showed the suspect walking through the store in a green tank top and cargo shorts. 

"He'll come in and say, 'Hey, I am so and so. I am here for my appointment.' And then they'll give him that box to go shopping around to pick out some glass frames," Hall said.

Hall said that's when the suspect went to work.

"He was helping himself to these Ray Bans sunglasses," he said.

In front of customers, employees and cameras.

"See that? Right in front of him," Hall said, while watching surveillance video from the store. "And he even looks back at him to see if he's looking."

But police said the cameras show the suspect putting sunglasses on his tray and more in his pockets.

"He'll select a few and look around and then stick them in his pocket," Hall said. "They were $200, right around $250 a pair."

Hall said the suspect eventually walked out of the store with sunglasses valued at several thousand dollars.

"Roughly, what they estimated was about 15 pairs or more, right around $3,500 to $4,000." And employees didn't know what hit them until it was too late.

"They did inventory and noticed there was several pairs missing," Hall said. "So they went back and looked at the video and saw that he was the guy taking the glasses off of the racks."

Hall believes the same man has hit LensCrafters stores in Jefferson Mall, Oxmoor Mall and The Paddock Shops. Police said the suspect even uses the same fake name for his appointments.

"It's the last name of Brice."

If you know who the suspect is, you're asked to call the Clarksville Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

