Police recover mentally handicapped man's moped after he was violently attacked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A violent attack left a mentally handicapped man bloody and bruised, and the criminals also stole Lloyd Cooper's cell phone and moped.

The 52-year-old man is a popular guy in the Fairdale area.

“There’s not anybody he can't make a friend with,” said Judy Napper, Cooper’s aunt.

Cooper is mentally handicapped and is often seen riding around town on his orange moped. On Sunday night, he was coming home from the Kentucky State fair when a fun day took a dark turn. He stopped for fast food and was going to eat at the park next to Kenwood Elementary.

“There were a couple guys there, and they jumped him, beat him pretty bad,” Napper said.

It was around 11 p.m. and just a couple blocks from where he lives. Family member said Cooper wasn't just roughed up, and they hope sharing a photo of Copper after the beating will help lead to answers and find the people responsible.

“He had stitches over his left eye, abrasions over his head," Napper said. "They also used some type of pellet gun of some kind or another, because he had pellet shots down the right side of his face. Then there was a mark across his neck where they hit him with something.”

With his moped stolen, it also took away a sense of independence.

“That’s the only way he's got to get around,” Napper said.

Then on Thursday afternoon, family got word from police the moped was found near the Expressway Church of Christ. It's the first bit of good news from a horrible situation as police continue to look for those responsible.

“He's just really upset they did that to him," Napper said. "It's really hard for him to talk about it."

Cooper has had his moped stolen at least four other times in the past. This most recent one was the only time he was attacked.

If you have any information on who may be responsible, you can call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

