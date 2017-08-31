Elizabethtown Police chief retires after 39-year career in law e - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown Police chief retires after 39-year career in law enforcement

Posted:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown sent off it's retiring police chief in style Thursday night. 

A public retirement party was held for Chief Tracy Schiller, who led the Elizabethtown Police Department for the past six years, capping off a 39-year career in law enforcement.

The 64-year-old said the secret to his success was really getting to know the officers in his department. He calls his time as chief a blessing. 

"(I'm going to) slow down a tad and also kind of recollect my thoughts and look for the next adventure," Schiller said. "I still feel like I have a little gas in the tank, so I'm going to do something else."

Deputy Chief Jamie Land will be sworn in as the new department chief Friday.

