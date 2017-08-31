Louisville preparing for potential flooding from remnants of Har - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville preparing for potential flooding from remnants of Harvey

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville emergency responders are bracing for potential flooding.

The Harrods Creek Fire Department water rescue team is on standby in case water builds up in low-lying areas Friday. The department has two zodiac boats and special training to help people trapped in the water.

“A lot of people will try to, if they get cut off from their home, they’ll think, 'Well I can wade across this water. I can swim across it and (I'll) be fine,' and that’s usually when tragedy happens,” Deputy Chief Kent Kruer said.

MSD has been cleaning storm drains to reduce the risk of additional flooding.

Director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services Jody Meiman is most concerned with how quickly the rain will fall and how much will build up during the morning commute.

Emergency responders want to remind people to never drive through flood waters.

"According to FEMA, six inches of water can stall a car out, a foot of water can float a car and more than that, moving water can actually sweep a car away," Meiman said.

Kentucky activated its emergency operation center in Frankfort on Thursday night to monitor flooding through the storm.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

