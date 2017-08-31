U of L professor says President Trump's rumored removal of DACA - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L professor says President Trump's rumored removal of DACA would be 'very sad'

Posted: Updated:
Professor Edgardo Mansilla Professor Edgardo Mansilla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of young undocumented immigrants in Kentuckiana are holding their breath.

Fox News is reporting that President Donald Trump could end DACA on Friday, the program that allows so-called "Dreamers" to stay in the U.S.

During his campaign, Trump vowed to terminate the Obama-era initiative. But since taking office, Trump seemed to soften his position, saying he might preserve parts of it.

Professor Edgardo Mansilla with the University of Louisville and the Americana Community Center said ending DACA wouldn't just hurt the dreamers but the community as well.

"It's very sad because from an economic perspective, most of the DACA are kids who are in college," Mansilla said. "They are being trained to make a huge investment in the community ... They have the skills to work in some industries."

An estimated 800,000-thousand "Dreamers" live in the U.S.

One White House official said Trump may allow those currently in the program to stay until their work permits expire, which could be up to two years for some.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Thursday the program is still "under review."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

