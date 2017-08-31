Police expect heavy rain and flash flooding Friday in Elizabethtown

Police say they found something in one of the suspects' pockets -- something that directly tied him to the break-in.More >>
Police say they found something in one of the suspects' pockets -- something that directly tied him to the break-in.More >>
Lloyd Cooper was violently attacked and his moped and cell phone stolen while at a park near his home.More >>
Lloyd Cooper was violently attacked and his moped and cell phone stolen while at a park near his home.More >>
Thousands of young undocumented immigrants in Kentuckiana are holding their breath.More >>
Thousands of young undocumented immigrants in Kentuckiana are holding their breath.More >>
Police say Zackery Napper was killed in the Beechmont neighborhood last month.More >>
Police say Zackery Napper was killed in the Beechmont neighborhood last month.More >>
At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.More >>
At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.More >>
The rally would be in response to Mayor Jim Gray's proposal to remove two Confederate statues from the lawn of Lexington's former courthouse.More >>
The rally would be in response to Mayor Jim Gray's proposal to remove two Confederate statues from the lawn of Lexington's former courthouse.More >>
Police say he gave a reason for why he did it...More >>
Police say he gave a reason for why he did it...More >>