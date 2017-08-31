Police expect heavy rain and flash flooding Friday in Elizabetht - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police expect heavy rain and flash flooding Friday in Elizabethtown

Posted: Updated:
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -

With the heaviest rain expected in the southern parts of Kentuckiana, Elizabethtown is gearing up for a total downpour. Police are ready to close roads, while others scramble to cancel plans.

"Don't drive into an area that is covered by water," said Officer John Thomas with the Elizabethtown Police Department. "That is a simple rule of thumb. Don't even test it."

Barricades are up on Peterson Drive. Earlier this summer, a woman tried to drive through high water there.

"Her vehicle was swept off the roadway into a wooded area almost 50 yards off the roadway," Thomas said. "She and her daughter had to get out of the vehicle, crawl up on the roof and wait for a rescue."

Officers warn it only takes a few inches of rain for a car to lose control.

"If there's a lot of rain in a short amount of time, areas that may not normally flood could flood very rapidly," Thomas said.

At Glendale Campground, the owners are bracing for a washout.

"Even our campsites, with all this rain, they'll wash out," Hannah Smith said. "We're sitting on a hill, so everything goes down the driveway."

Smith said the rain will arrive at the worst time: one of their busiest weekends of the year.

"We usually have a packed house," she said. "We're kind of upset that everybody's cancelling because we always look forward to Labor Day weekend. But we understand people don't want to be here in seven to eight inches of rain."

Indoor activities are planned for those who decide to weather the weekend.

"Some people will have to leave their campers for a couple days afterward and then come pick them up," Smith said. "We'll see how it goes. We're hoping everybody still wants to come and hang out with us, but you never know."

Residents can follow road closures on the Elizabethtown Police Department's Facebook page.

