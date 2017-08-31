Police expect heavy rain and flash flooding Friday in Elizabethtown

Police say he gave a reason for why he did it...

The rally would be in response to Mayor Jim Gray's proposal to remove two Confederate statues from the lawn of Lexington's former courthouse.

At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.

Police say Zackery Napper was killed in the Beechmont neighborhood last month.

Documents say homicide victim was scheduled to testify in drug case before he was murdered

Judge Judy has been the reigning queen of reality TV for 17 seasons, but she took time from her busy schedule to give us a behind-the-scenes look at America's favorite courtroom TV show.

Thousands of young undocumented immigrants in Kentuckiana are holding their breath.

U of L professor says President Trump's rumored removal of DACA would be 'very sad'

Lloyd Cooper was violently attacked and his moped and cell phone stolen while at a park near his home.

Police say they found something in one of the suspects' pockets -- something that directly tied him to the break-in.

With the heaviest rain expected in the southern parts of Kentuckiana, Elizabethtown is gearing up for a total downpour. Police are ready to close roads, while others scramble to cancel plans.

"Don't drive into an area that is covered by water," said Officer John Thomas with the Elizabethtown Police Department. "That is a simple rule of thumb. Don't even test it."

Barricades are up on Peterson Drive. Earlier this summer, a woman tried to drive through high water there.

"Her vehicle was swept off the roadway into a wooded area almost 50 yards off the roadway," Thomas said. "She and her daughter had to get out of the vehicle, crawl up on the roof and wait for a rescue."

Officers warn it only takes a few inches of rain for a car to lose control.

"If there's a lot of rain in a short amount of time, areas that may not normally flood could flood very rapidly," Thomas said.

At Glendale Campground, the owners are bracing for a washout.

"Even our campsites, with all this rain, they'll wash out," Hannah Smith said. "We're sitting on a hill, so everything goes down the driveway."

Smith said the rain will arrive at the worst time: one of their busiest weekends of the year.

"We usually have a packed house," she said. "We're kind of upset that everybody's cancelling because we always look forward to Labor Day weekend. But we understand people don't want to be here in seven to eight inches of rain."

Indoor activities are planned for those who decide to weather the weekend.

"Some people will have to leave their campers for a couple days afterward and then come pick them up," Smith said. "We'll see how it goes. We're hoping everybody still wants to come and hang out with us, but you never know."

Residents can follow road closures on the Elizabethtown Police Department's Facebook page.

