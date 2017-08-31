BOZICH | Indiana leads but Ohio State rolls, 49-21

Lee Corso couldn't beat Ohio State in 10 chances at Indiana -- and the Hoosiers could not handle the Buckeyes Thursday night either.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) — Lee Corso coached football at Indiana University for 10 seasons. He didn’t get to ESPN because of his ability to beat the Buckeyes.

Played Ohio State 10 times. Lost to the Buckeyes 10 times — by an average of nearly 25 points.

Corso once cracked that the first time the Hoosiers got ahead of the Buckeyes he ran to the other side of the field, posed next to Ohio State coach Woody Hayes and asked the assembled cameramen to snap photographic proof.

On a spectacular, nearly cloudless late summer night in Southern Indiana, the Hoosiers led the powerful Buckeyes for nearly 31 minutes, from the middle of the first quarter until the middle of the third. There is plenty of photographic evidence.

Plenty of time for Corso to mug for pictures in front of the Memorial Stadium scoreboard, which he did with many of his former players, who lifted him up and carried him from the field.

Got your photos?

Good.

All the photos had to be snapped by the middle of the third quarter. The Buckeyes, ranked second nationally, looked the part of a national contender in the second half and thumped the Hoosiers, 49-21, in Memorial Stadium, extending their winning streak in this series to 22 games.

The Ohio State defensive front turned the Hoosiers’ offense into a one-dimensional mess that could not run the football. Credit Indiana with 17 rushing yards on a night when the Buckeyes ran for 292 yards. IU quarterback Richard Lagow completed 40 of 65 passes for 410 yards and three scores. Not good enough when a team cannot get a difficult yard or two rushing the ball.

The Ohio State offense flashed the speed to sting opponents with big plays as quarterback J.T. Barrett cranked up scoring passes of 74 and 59 yards in the third quarter. Barrett is no Lamar Jackson (despite what some national commentators say) but he ran for 304 yards and ran for 61.

Toss in three Indiana turnovers and the Hoosiers not only failed to win, they failed to cover the 21-point spread.

Indiana was outgained, 596-437, and travel to Virginia next weekend with legitimate questions about their running game.

No words perturb Tom Allen, the Hoosiers’ first-year coach, more than “moral victory.” After Indiana came from ahead and lost to Utah in a bowl game last December, Allen bristled and said that coming close was no longer good enough.

The coach said that the time had come for the program to “break through,” and the IU marketing department took Allen’s words and created a marketing program.

If Allen’s team did not break through on the scoreboard, the program did deliver on other platforms.

ESPN’s College Game Day visited Memorial Stadium for the first time, promoting the network’s national telecast for four hours prior to the game. It was Corso’s first visit to IU since 1982 — and he was More than 600 media credentials were issued. All 52,929 seats were sold (even if several pockets were not filled).

And for 37 minutes, the Hoosiers played like a team that should contend for six wins and a third bowl appearance — if they can survive playing three Top 10 teams (Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State) in the first half of the season.

The Hoosiers led 7-3 after tight end Ian Thomas made a dazzling catch in the south end zone on Indiana's opening possession.

They stretched their advantage to 14-6 in the third quarterback when wideout Simmie Cobbs made an equally difficult grab in the north end zone.

They also led at halftime, 14-13.

Then Ohio State’s speed, depth, power and crackling talent took over.

