LMPD searching for missing man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD searching for missing man

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Louisville Metro Police need help finding a man last seen near U of L Hospital.

LMPD says 49-year-old Raymond Davis was last seen August 17, 2017 at 401 East Chestnut Street. However, police say he is missing from Clifton Oaks Care Center on Mount Holly Avenue.

Police say Davis has severe cognitive impairment due to a recent stroke.

Davis is described as 5'11" with brown eyes, brown hair, and weighs 200 pounds.

If you see him, call Metro Police at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.