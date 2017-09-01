Major traffic delays on I-65N, I-264E after several crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple crashes on I-65N and I-264E caused traffic delays on two interstates during Friday's morning rush.

A crash on I-65N near Eastern Parkway and the Fairgrounds had traffic down to one lane for more than two hours after it was reported. A second crash on I-65N near Fern Valley Road involving three vehicles caused even more delays between Fern Valley Road and the Snyder.

Another multi-vehicle crash had traffic backed up on I-264E between Bardstown Road and Taylorsville Road causing significant delays in both directions.

