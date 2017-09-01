Weather forces cancellation of first day of WorldFest - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Weather forces cancellation of first day of WorldFest

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WorldFest events have been canceled today at the Belvedere. 

A festival spokeswoman says all of Friday's events on the Belvedere are being called off except the naturalization ceremony.

WorldFest is in its 15th year in Louisville for Labor Day Weekend. The global experience includes food, entertainment, crafts, children's activities and the annual Parade of Cultures.

All events for Saturday, Sunday and Monday are still being held. Admission is free with international food, spirits, beer and crafts available for purchase.

Parking is available on nearby streets, and is free after 6 p.m. and all day Sunday and Monday. Several parking garages and lots are also nearby.

  • Saturday, September 2  - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 3  - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Monday, September 4 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WorldFest is one of the region's largest international festivals. 35% of the city's population growth over the past 15 years has come from international residents representing more than 150 different countries throughout the world. There are more than 100 languages spoken in the Louisville public schools.

Click here to get connected to WorldFest.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.