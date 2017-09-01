POLICE: woman with 2 children in car crashes into Algonquin Pkwy. home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman admitted to being high on heroin when she crashed her car into a home in the Hallmark neighborhood late Thursday night.

According to an arrest report, 32-year-old Khaleelah Muhammad had two children in the car with her when she drove through the yard of a home in the 2600 block of Algonquin Parkway and crashed into the home around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

After crashing her car, police say Muhammad "grabbed the children and ran into" the home. That's when police say she began choking the children, but was stopped by a fireman who arrived on scene after the crash.

The property next to the home Muhammad crashed into was also damaged, police say.

Police say Muhammad admitted she was under the influence of heroin. Muhammad gave a blood sample, but refused to perform any sobriety tests.

The ages of the children were not available. They were released into the care of Child Protective Services.

Muhammad was booked into Metro Corrections on the following charges: two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of assault, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and failure to maintain insurance.

She was being held without bond.

